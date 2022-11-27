Dunwoody highlights public art for arts and culture month

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody celebrated this year’s Arts and Culture Month by calling attention to public art recently unveiled in the city, including the Green Light Art project, the “Forest for the Trees” mural, the “Flower Goddess” mural and the Grounded Growth sculpture.
The Green Light Art project beautifies traffic signal boxes with public art. The first five designs, unveiled Nov. 1 and created by local high school students, were wrapped on the signal boxes by local business A-R-T & Associates as a donation to the city. Traffic signal boxes are large metal boxes containing controls for traffic lights often found near intersections. Locations and designs of the boxes can be found on the city’s website.
Unveiled on Oct. 1, Alice Sone-Collins’ “Forest for the Trees” mural is the newest in a series of murals called AMPLIFY. Launched by the Spruill Gallery in 2020, AMPLIFY selects one artist from a pool of applicants to paint a mural on the side of Dunwoody’s historic Spruill smokehouse, which faces the intersection of Meadow Lane Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The selected artist wins a $5,000 prize and is kept a secret until the mural is revealed at the annual Spirits for Spruill Event. The smokehouse is located on the historic Spruill family property along with the Spruill Gallery, which showcases multiple exhibits a year and sells art from local artists.
The “Flower Goddess” mural by Lela Brunet is located on the patio of Dunwoody’s North Italia restaurant. It was unveiled at the restaurant's ribbon-cutting in August.
The Grounded Growth sculpture by Huelani Mei Fogleman functions as a bike rack and can be found at Brook Run Park. The sculpture was unveiled in July.
Future projects include the Dunwoody MARTA Station mural and “Under the Canopy” at Ashford Lane.
The Dunwoody MARTA Station mural is scheduled to be unveiled in spring 2023. The mural will be on the MARTA Station parking deck facing Hammond Drive. The project is a group effort between MARTA, the Dunwoody Art Commission, Living Walls and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts. Dunwoody’s Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts said the call for artists to submit designs for the mural should come soon.
“Under the Canopy” is a large-scale mural that will cover the Ashford Lane parking deck. The city’s website describes the mural as “a kaleidoscope-like interpretation of a lush English walled garden.” The site is experiencing some construction delays, but Watts remains hopeful it will be unveiled soon.