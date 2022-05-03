Dunwoody Art Festival returns to Dunwoody Village Parkway for 2022

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Art Festival will move back to Dunwoody Village Parkway for its 2022 return.
The event, held in Brook Run Park last year due to COVID-19, returns to its original location beginning May 7 at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. It will open again on May 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The businesses in the Village area always loved having the big crowds to help showcase their shops and restaurants, and we were excited to let the fun artisans and vendors return to the Parkway,” said Splash Festivals co-owner Cindy Flynn, who produces the festival. “The Dunwoody Rotary Club will once again partner with us as our volunteer ambassadors, and they have guided the artisans to their booth locations (and unloaded their packed vehicles) since the beginning – usually in the dark!”
This year’s festival will welcome artisans from around the country to exhibit their paintings, folk art, glasswork, metal art, photography and other types of art. The food court and kids’ center will be located in front of Bar{n}.
The event will feature free parking and shuttles located at Dunwoody City Hall on Ashford Dunwoody Road. For more information about the festival, or to volunteer, visit SplashFestivals.com.
— Jake Drukman