Dia De Muertos Festival to return to Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Consulate General of Mexico is partnering with the City of Roswell to host the third annual Dia de Muertos Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The free event will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on the grounds of City Hall, 38 Hill St. Visitors of all ages are invited to attend and celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday, featuring an evening of remembrance and community spirit.

Food vendors and one special ticketed experience will be on site.

Adisde Handal Gamundi, tourism and cultural affairs coordinator with the Consulate General of Mexico, said the consulate is thrilled to partner with the City of Roswell for the event again this year.

“Get ready to celebrate the lives of our loved ones who have passed with a wonderful day filled with the color, flavor and music of Mexico,” Gamundi said.

The Mexican celebration honors family members who have passed away. At Roswell’s Dia de Muertos Festival, an “ofrenda” or traditional altar will be available to honor those who have passed.

Other highlights include traditional entertainment with Aztec dancers, Oaxaca Group and a mariachi band. Vendors will sell Mexican cuisine such as empanadas and tamales.

No Dia de Muertos celebration would be complete without traditional candy skull face painting. While free, tips are appreciated. Then, at 5 p.m., cash prizes will be awarded for the best Day of the Dead costume and Catrina and Catrin face painting.

Showcasing the unique flavors of Mexico, the Tequila/Specialty Margarita Tasting Experience includes tasting tokens and a souvenir tasting glass for the first 500 participants. For $35, participants will receive eight tokens that can be used to taste any combination of six different types of specialty margaritas and four different types of tequila such as Blanco, Joven, Reposado and Anejo.

Food vendor, artist and exhibitor opportunities are available. All vendors must be Day of the Dead themed, and products must be sold by the artist or direct representative.

For more information about the event, to sign up to be a food or artist vendor or to buy tickets for the Tequila/Specialty Margarita Tasting Experience, visit RoswellGov.com/DayOfTheDead.

The City of Roswell recently received a Contract for Services award for $15,600 from Fulton County Arts and Culture. This funding allows the city to expand the entertainment and education of its daylong Día de Muertos event and helps fund other programs at the Cultural Arts Center during National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. More information is available at RoswellCAC.com.

Questions about the Dia de Muertos event can be directed to Special Events Manager Chris Ward at cward@roswellgov.com.