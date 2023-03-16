Daffodil Days in Johns Creek celebrates local connections

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Symbolizing new beginnings in a caring community, Daffodil Days encourages community participation through a week-long give-back and volunteer effort.
The campaign runs March 19-25 with a market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johns Creek City Hall. The market will feature more than 70 artisans in The Gibson Co. market, family-friendly and kids' activities, food trucks, a flower arranging cart and more.
Giving back connects residents and strengthens bonds, which can make a positive impact on the community. Residents, business owners and organizations can apply with a “give-back action” idea. Some examples include raising funds for local nonprofits, Girl Scout Troop bake sales and crocheting blankets for cancer patients.
Approved applicants then spend the week of March 19-25 executing their give-back action. All city-approved give-back and volunteer events and activities will be recognized at the Daffodil Day Market March 25.
Visit johnscreekga.gov to submit an idea.