Cumming student invited to play with Carnegie Hall’s 2022 National Youth Orchestra

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — At only 18 years old, Ryan Clever, of Cumming, will be performing at Carnegie Hall on flute for the second time this summer, with plans to tour Europe, including concerts in Amsterdam, Berlin and Lucerne.
Carnegie Hall and its Weill Music Institute invited the Pinecrest Academy senior to be a member of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, one of the most prestigious summer music programs in the country, for the 2022 season.
The program runs from July 16 through Aug. 11 and begins with a two-week residency at Purchase College at the State University of New York, where musicians will work with Orchestra Director James Ross and a faculty of principal players from orchestras around the country.
Following the residency and a performance at Carnegie Hall, the tour of Europe will be under the direction of Daniel Harding, with cellist Alisa Weilerstein as a guest soloist.
This honor is the latest in a long list of Clever’s accomplishments during his high school career.
Clever has made All-District and All-State throughout high school and has been first in the state on flute for three years. He’s received a full-tuition scholarship to participate in the Interlochen Arts Summer Program, was a Governor’s Honors Program Recipient and made the All-National Concert Band.
Additionally, Clever has been the section leader for the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra and Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra. Each May, about 300 middle to high school instrumentalists go through one or more auditions for places in the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, and only about 100 are selected to participate.
Clever said it was his dream be a member of the National Youth Orchestra, so he is honored this will be his second year with them serving as a cultural ambassador for the United States while traveling and performing abroad.
“Music has truly allowed me to speak in moments where I can't find words to express myself,” Clever said. “Ever since hearing my high school’s wind symphony for the first time I was hooked on making music with others. It has given me numerous opportunities, friendships and experiences that my younger self would have never imagined.”
Clever hopes to become a flutist in a major orchestra and is currently auditioning for many conservatories and universities throughout the country.