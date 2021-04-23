NORTH ATLANTA, Ga. —The destination marketing organizations behind Visit Roswell, Awesome Alpharetta and Visit Sandy Springs have announced the launch of the Topside Tap Trail.
The brewery trail includes seven branded breweries in metro Atlanta’s “topside,” in the cities of Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. The trail was created to recognize North Fulton county’s craft beer culture.
Along the trail, beer lovers will find five taprooms and three full-service restaurants offering handcrafted beers brewed on site.
Topside Trail breweries include:
Roswell
From The Earth Brewing Company, the first brewpub in Roswell, featuring locally sourced cuisine, world-class beer, and craft cocktails in a fun, easy-going environment. The brewpub offers 10-12 house beers, 4-6 rotating local/regional drafts and a non-alcoholic root beer. The kitchen features chef-driven seasonal fare at a reasonable price.
Gate City Brewing, Roswell’s first brewing company, is located in Roswell’s Historic District. The name is rooted in neighboring Atlanta’s historical moniker as the “Gate City of the New South,” due to its reputation as a hub for culture, commerce and transportation. Gate City offers a large taproom filled with highboys, a long bar, and soft seating, with several garage doors that open to outdoor space with tons of picnic tables and a separate private event space.
Variant Brewing Company employs a collaborative approach and passion for the art of the brewing process to create experiential blends for the occasional beer drinker and craft beer enthusiast. Matt Curling, owner and brewmaster, says the focus is on variety. Variant features a taproom style environment with bar, highboys and tables, as well as a large brick outdoor patio.
Alpharetta
Currahee Brewing Company, located downtown on Main Street, specializes in German and Belgium-style beers including a crisp Belgium golden ale, hoppy German lager and a rich coffee stout. The two Currahee Brewing Company founders built a brewery with beer aficionados in mind. Currahee’s favorite brews include Frankenstark, Garand IPA and Wayah Lager with seasonal and limited releases also offered.
Jekyll Brewing, Alpharetta’s first brewery, honors Georgia’s first brewery which opened on Jekyll Island in 1738. Each brew on tap offers up cool nods to the South with clever nomenclature like Cooter Brown, Big Creek, Southern Juice IPA and Hop Dang Diggity. While you’re at Jekyll Brewing, kick back to enjoy a flight of their greatest hits and be sure to tour the brewery to see just how the magic’s made. Jekyll Brewing has recently expanded. The brewery has brought its beers and a new restaurant to Downtown Alpharetta. Their second location includes a tasting room, restaurant, and a rooftop patio three stories above Academy and Market Streets in the heart of Downtown Alpharetta.
Sandy Springs
Pontoon Brewing Company was the first microbrewery to open in Sandy Springs. Founded by longtime friends, the taproom opened in 2017. Pontoon’s beers are made with “a relaxing day on the water” in mind, which is perfect for a brewery just minutes away from the Chattahoochee River.
Porter Pizza & Brewery evolved out of owner Allen Porter’s home brewing hobby. His mission was to serve craft brew lovers a variety of rotating beers while still staying small. Guests can enjoy a large menu featuring brick oven pizza, pasta, salads and sandwiches alongside a continually rotating beer list.
