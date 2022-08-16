Brief: Spruill Center schedules cultural arts event

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Spruill Center for the Arts is hosting Pop Up in the Plaza, a free community event Aug. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Spruill Center on the Dunwoody Cultural Arts campus.
Spruill is a private, non-profit art center that offers high-quality instruction provided by professional teaching artists. Every year more than 6,000 students enroll in its extensive and diverse programming, which includes quarterly courses, workshops and youth camps.
The community gathering will feature live music, refreshments and artist demonstrations. It will also showcase neighboring on-campus residents, the Chattahoochee Handweavers Guild and the Dunwoody Library. Stage Door Theatre will add to the fun with Improv 101.
Pop Up will feature live music by BFG (Boogie, Funk and Groove) Band, fresh popped popcorn provided by The Popcorn Lady and homemade popsicles made by Copper Pops, an entrepreneurial venture developed by Anna Catherine Smith and Hayden Wood through the Dunwoody Finance Committee at Dunwoody High School.
Longtime teaching artist John Horne will conduct a painting and drawing demonstration. There will also be a fused glass art demonstration by Starr Petronella. More artist demos are planned. Tours of the Spruill facilities and in-session classes will also be available.
Pop Up in the Plaza will return on Sept. 17 during Spruill’s Back to Spruill Week, an event showcasing special workshops and activities to start off the fall quarter.
The Pop Up events are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dunwoody.
For more information, email Spruill Communications Manager Sarah Nash at sarah@spruillarts.org.