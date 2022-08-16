Brief: Southern Magnolia Charities to host comedy event this Saturday

MILTON, Ga. — Southern Magnolia Charities is hosting “Comedy on the Green at Crabapple Market” Saturday, Aug. 20, to fundraise for four local charities.
Southern Magnolia Charities, based in Milton, is a non-profit organization founded in 2018. It actively serves people in North Georgia through fundraising events and donations, making philanthropic grants and providing services or support that contribute to the health and vitality of the community.
The event on Aug. 20 will be headlined by comedian Jon Reep. There will be food and beverages available for purchase. This year’s charity beneficiaries are Blessings in a Backpack, StandUp for Kids, Summit Counseling Center and TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation.
Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends to elementary school children in North Fulton County who might otherwise go hungry.
StandUp for Kids’ North Fulton chapter provides youth in the area with a sense of safety, hope and belonging through housing support, mentoring, drop-in centers and street outreach.
Summit Counseling Center partners with local schools, businesses, churches and individuals to provide counseling, education and consulting services tailored to meet the immediate and long-term goals of people in need as well as to aid in prevention and wellness. Summit also offers client assistance funds to supplement the fees of people unable to afford private fees.
TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, located near Sandy Springs, is a non-profit organization created to address a gap in breast cancer rehabilitation services for the physical and emotional aspects of recovery.
Its mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals impacted by breast cancer by providing and advocating for specialized, evidence-based rehabilitation while minimizing socioeconomic, racial, cultural and geographic barriers to care, meaning it can provide services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
An anonymous donor has offered to match all donations 3 to 1, so a donation will benefit each of the four charities by the same amount that is donated.
To purchase tickets, sponsor the event, bid on silent auction items or make a donation, visit southernmagnoliacharities.org.
— Chamian Cruz