Brief: Cadillac Jack returns to Atlanta airwaves

ATLANTA — Heritage Atlanta radio personality Cadillac Jack, a fixture on the former Kicks1015 for 25 years, returns to the airwaves on The Bear 92.5 on Nov. 7.

“I’ve binged Netflix. Not just a particular show, but all of Netflix,” Cadillac Jack said about his two-year break. “I have mastered the complexities of the washer and dryer and I’ve learned to become a better dad, husband and friend. It’s time to plug back in and reconnect with country music fans in Atlanta!”

Georgia Radio Alliance President and CEO, Chris Murray said Cadillac Jack will raise the bar at The Bear and in the market, overall.

“We're excited to have come to an agreement with him,” Murray said. “The ‘Cadillac Jack’ brand remains very strong in Atlanta.”

Cadillac Jack, often referred to by the informal “Caddy,” said the growth and expansion coming to The Bear brand and all of Georgia Radio Alliance is intense.

Georgia Radio Alliance VP/Programming, Kevin Steele said he is happy to be working alongside the radio personality again.

"I worked alongside Caddy for many years at Kicks and know his passion for radio,” Steele said. “He’s a fan, first, and he has fostered a relationship with the artists and the listeners that exists with no other country personality in Atlanta and possibly the entire format.”

“The Afternoon Ride with Cadillac Jack” will be heard Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. Eastern, and can be heard on the live stream at www.thebear925.com and on The Bear app which is available for download on all platforms.

Caddy will continue to host the twice weekly podcast “Cadillac Jack: My Second Act” with his wife, Donna. “My Second Act” consistently lands in the top 100 of all podcasts, nationally, in the “Music and Entertainment” category and launched in January 2020.