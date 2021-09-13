Brief: Alpharetta resident will co-host The Morning XTRA

ATLANTA – Dickey Broadcasting Company announced in August that XTRA 106.3, Atlanta’s Most Conservative News & Talk Station, will extend their morning show, The Morning XTRA, to five days per week. The Morning XTRA is hosted by Lt. Col. Mark Zinno, Scott "Rhino" Rheinhold and Tug Cowart, an Atlanta radio veteran and Alpharetta resident.
Since its launch in mid-April, the Morning XTRA has spoken with political insiders, pundits, candidates and many other government leaders. This list includes, U.S. Rep Barry Loudermilk, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, Georgia State Attorney General Chris Carr, Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Fox News contributor Joey Jones and Gov. Brian Kemp.
David Dickey, president, Dickey Broadcasting Company, said Georgia was the mecca of the national political scene in the 2020 election, and has since become home to some of the most engaging, entertaining and important local political conversations in the country.
“By adding 12 additional hours of live and local content, we are allowing the listeners of Atlanta to hear a local version of our political landscape,” he said. “We are excited for Mark Zinno, Tug Cowart and Scott “Rhino” Rheinhold to entertain, engage, and inform throughout Atlanta’s morning drive.” said David Dickey, President, Dickey Broadcasting Company.
