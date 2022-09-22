Brew Moon Fest returns this weekend

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Strap on your dancing and beer drinking shoes and get ready to head down to Main Street Alpharetta because Brew Moon Fest is returning this fall, y’all.
The bi-annual, award-winning Brew Moon Fest will be held Sept. 24, 2022, on Milton Avenue in downtown Alpharetta, featuring music by Artist BJ Wilbanks, brews from Jekyll Brewing Company and food multiple local eateries.
“We are thrilled to bring back Brew Moon Fest this fall as a key event to showcase why Alpharetta is the place to live, work and operate a small business,” Alpharetta Business Association Board Member Tracie Morton said. “It’s a great opportunity for those new and not-so-new to the area to experience the charm of our amazing community. We look forward to bringing downtown Alpharetta to life with great music, great food and the best people.”
Brew Moon Fest 2022 will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will go on rain or shine. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy individual tickets for $20 apiece and bring their own lawn chairs, but six-person group tables with a front row view of the stage can be purchased for $180.
“We love seeing the downtown streets filled with happy locals and visitors,” said Janet Rodgers, President and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Brew Moon Fest is the perfect excuse to plan a fun getaway or staycation in Alpharetta. Fill the weekend with shopping and dining, then enjoy your night dancing under the moonlight before heading to stay in any one of our lovely 30 hotels.”
The event is hosted by the Alpharetta Business Association, and is sponsored by Jekyll Brewing Company, the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Alpharetta and Appen Media Group.
For more information and tickets, visit alpharettabusinessassociation.com/event-4916820.