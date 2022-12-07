Artists share their muses in Johns Creek exhibition

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Around 90 people attended the closing reception for the student-member show Nov. 12. Althea Foster, program director and curator, said the center hosts student-member shows twice a year.

While the space was dressed back down Nov. 15, Foster described Saturday evening, setting the scene. The tables were covered in cloth, she said, and the room was lit with candles. Music played. There was a bar. Artists were awarded — students and members were judged separately because many of the center’s members are professional artists.

“We have a 28-minute record for transforming the space,” Foster said.

The call for artists went out three to four months in advance of the exhibition. Foster said that the center struggles finding artists to enter student-member shows because students can be uncomfortable showing off their work.

Because of the known issue, the center initially said artists could enter multiple pieces. But Foster eventually had to limit entry to one piece. The show grew from 25 pieces to around 82, she said, probably because of the influx of dedicated students due to COVID-19.

“It’s a good problem to have,” she said.

Many of the artists have already picked up their pieces, but Foster highlighted some of what remained, pointing out the nuances of each and sharing what caught her eye personally.

One watercolor, “Lighthouse by the Sea,” by student artist Ning Sun had an accompanying song from the band Sunforest, performed in the movie “Frank.” The art center has an online gallery, where the song can be heard. Lyrics were provided in a statement printed and sitting beside the 9x12 painting.

Foster said the online gallery was launched in response to COVID-19, and was made possible by a Fulton County grant.

“I would say at least 50 percent of our students are Asian and have significant family members that live in other places,” Foster said. “And now they can see their work online.”

Foster also highlighted a mixed media piece made by member Gerald Burch, who won a People’s Choice award and a first place award. Burch is set to be one of two Black artists in the center’s Black History Month exhibition next year.

The impetus for his piece, “Why,” Burch wrote, is his time growing up in the Jim Crow South in the ’50s and ’60s. The 47x36-inch work featured young Black girl looking at a “White Only” water fountain in dismay. Above her head are what appear to be strips of paper with words like “segregation,” “Ku Klux Klan,” and “Pig Laws” fused into the backdrop.

“A lot of the things that are in his work are pieces of his life,” Foster said. “I just love the way he assembles things.”

Foster shared other plans for the Johns Creek Art Center. In December, the center will host a holiday artist’s market. She said the market is primarily for the community artists.

Unlike most galleries, which take 50 percent of the profit, the holiday market artists will keep 75 percent of what they make. Foster also said the space is convenient because artists and shoppers don’t have to be outside in December’s freezing weather.

“It's a great place to shop for gifts and things,” Foster said.

The market opened Dec. 2 and runs until Dec. 23. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.