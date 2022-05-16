Alpharetta's Brew Moon Fest set for June 4

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s beloved beer festival Brew Moon Fest is coming back to downtown June 4, and you can reserve your tickets and tables now.

The event will run from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Title sponsor Jekyll Brewing will provide a variety of their brews, and patrons can also buy wine and food from other vendors. Platinum Band Atlanta will provide music for the crowd.

“Brew Moon is all about celebrating the fun and festive side of life with a big party band, Jekyll beer and dancing in the street,” Alpharetta Business Association Board Member Tracy Morton said. “After a successful return last fall, we’re ready to host this fantastic street party again and make it even bigger and better.”

Single tickets are $20. Tables of six cost $180, and the price includes admission. Tables are expected to sell out quickly, and can be reserved at AlpharettaBusinessAssociation.com.

All purchases at the festival must be made by credit card.