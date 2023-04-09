Alpharetta Symphony to present “Organic Fanfare” concert

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Symphony announced it will host an “Organic Fanfare” concert 8 p.m. April 21 at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church.
The program will feature three artists and a showcase of the organ by Matthew Alan Edwards, who serves as keyboardist for the Alpharetta Symphony and director of music and organist at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Snellville.
Edwards will play Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Symphony No. 3,” named the “Organ Symphony” for its uncommon use of the pipe organ.
Following Edwards, violist Jason Seo will perform Max Bruch’s “Romanze” with the orchestra. Seo, 17, of Johns Creek was selected by the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City and on tour in Europe.
The concert will conclude with “Oracle,” an original piece that highlights brass instruments and high woodwinds by composer Michael Torke.
The Alpharetta Symphony is also set to host a “Twilight in Paris” concert 7:30 p.m. May 29 at Brooke Street Park.
Tickets can be purchased at alpharettasymphony.org.
— Shelby Israel