Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra sets ‘Symphonic Tapas’ concert

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Grant Gilman, will present “Symphonic Tapas” Feb. 24.
Held at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, the concert offers a wide selection of musical tapas, all with a Hispanic flair.
Music from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” one of the most beloved operas in history, will envelope listeners in the classic, yet tragic, love story between a gypsy and a corporal.
“Capriccio Espagnol” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, a work inspired by Spanish folk songs and dances, takes the listener on a journey through the fields and mountains of Spain and brings to life ancient dances that celebrate the rising of the sun, the deep thrumming of Spanish guitarras and the freedom of the gypsy life exploring the open road.
Popularly used in films and television shows like “Mozart in the Jungle”, “Danzon No. 2” by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez takes rhythms and tempos from the dance style danzón, which is Cuban in origin but is popular in Mexico. Making use of a wide range of percussion instruments to keep the smooth and flowing theme of the music, “Danzon No. 2” ignites the senses — you can almost smell the citrus in the air, feel the warm breeze floating through the trees and hear dancing shoes clapping against the floor.
Adding a grandiose element is Bedrich Smetana’s epic “Die Moldau,” which evokes aspects of the composer’s home country, the Czech Republic, by using folk music and dances to his advantage.
Beginning with the small trickle of the Vlatava River, embodied by two solo flutes whose playing intertwines to create what seems like a single musical flow, this piece works its way to a grand pinnacle.