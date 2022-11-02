Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Wires and Pines’ this weekend

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra will present “Wires and Pines,” a concert bringing the warmth and majesty of ancient Rome to Alpharetta on Nov. 4 at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. with Music Director Grant Gilman leading the performance. Members of the Alpharetta City Band’s brass sections will join the symphony in this musical tour de force.
Featured in the concert is a true child prodigy and Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra Concerto
Competition winner, cellist Philip Jeong. At 13 years old, Jeong has already won several
international music competitions across North America and Europe. His playing has taken him
to incredible performance spaces, including the Beethoven House in Bonn, Germany, the
Teatro Studio, Parco Della Musica in Rome and Carnegie Hall in New York City. Jeong will perform Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1, widely considered to be one of the greatest classical works for cello.
Other works presented will be William Schuman’s “Newsreel,” a musical glimpse into popular
feel-good themes in the news, and Jean Sibelius’ brief, but iconically moving, “Valse triste.”
Another highlight of the concert will be “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi, which was featured in Disney’s “Fantasia 2000.”