Alpharetta’s Food Truck Alley returns April 28

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — With spring in the air, an ever-popular Alpharetta event is returning to Old Roswell Street starting next week: Food Truck Alley.
The family-friendly foodie event includes more than 10 food trucks each month, offering a variety of cuisines and desserts along with live music. Seating is limited, so bringing your own blankets or chairs is recommended.
April 28 marks the kickoff of 2022’s Food Truck Alley, featuring a performance by the musical troupe Atlanta Acoustic Artists and food trucks like 6PackSubs, Low-Co Motion, Sunshine Alchemy and Lisa’s Creperie.
Future dates for Food Truck Alley will be May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27. The event runs from 5-9 p.m.
Old Roswell Street and the adjacent parking lot will be closed at 1 p.m. on Food Truck Alley days. Parking is available in the decks at 92 Milton Ave. and 2 Park Plaza.
— Jake Drukman