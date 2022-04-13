Alpharetta Rotary to host Memorial Day tribute

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Rotary Club will host a tribute to fallen military members at City Hall on Memorial Day, May 30.
The tribute will begin with music from the Alpharetta City Band at 9 a.m. The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include an invocation, presentation of colors, the National Anthem and laying of the wreath. Retired Lt. Col. Jeff Davis of the U.S. Marine Corps, an Alpharetta resident, will be the tribute’s keynote speaker.
Davis served in the corps for 23 years, beginning as a second lieutenant. He completed a multitude of assignments, serving twice across the Asia-Pacific region and twice in Iraq. He retired from the service in 2018 and now works as the director of audit intelligence operations at DataScan.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin will also speak at the tribute.
“America’s fallen heroes paid the ultimate price for the freedom we enjoy today,” Gilvin said. “Alpharetta’s Memorial Day Tribute is a wonderful opportunity to come together and honor those men and women for their sacrifices. Please join us as we remember those who gave their lives for us.”
— Jake Drukman