Alpharetta Pop Fest raises awareness for Alzheimer’s disease

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Pop Fest was held at Brook Street Park on May 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free music festival brought together four local artists to play the stage and help raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s disease research.

Families of all ages enjoyed diverse musical performances with food and beverages from local vendors such as Pure Taqueria, Currahee Brewing Co., Berens Frozen Custard, Fermented wine boutique, and BurgerFi.

Performers included Smith and Calvert, Weston T Hine and the Palmettos, Cougar Sweat, and BJ Wilbanks. Founded by Michael and Jaime Berens, the festival was their response to a personal connection with the disease.

“Alpharetta Pop Festival initially started after my dad's diagnosis with Alzheimer's Disease back in 2016,” Jaime Berens said. “My father has always been a huge music lover and growing up, our home was filled with all kinds of music. After brainstorming some ideas, we decided what better way to honor my father than have a free music festival to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.”

The couple pitched the idea to the City of Alpharetta naming it after her father’s nickname, “Pop,” in his memory. Since holding the first concert on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, the two continue the annual event as a way to give hope to those also experiencing personal struggles with Alzheimer’s. To bring further awareness, the event also included information booths from both the Alzheimer’s Association and the Crossing at Webb Bridge Road, a memory care facility.

“After living with Alzheimer's in our family for 6 years, I feel like raising awareness is imperative for current and future families,” Jaime Berens said. “Alzheimer's can be a very isolating disease for patients and their loved ones…Families need to know that they are not alone. We use Alpharetta Pop Festival to share some of these resources that have been so helpful along the way.”

After their second event brought in a crowd of around 2,000, the festival took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This marks the third year of the popular concert with plans to host it annually moving forward. The Berens were “excited to spread the love” once again.

“The festival has truly become a labor of love,” Jaime Berens said. “The day represents so many things to my family. The joy music brings to others, the magnitude of community, the essence of my dad, and the message of hope for families facing similar struggles. We love being able to share our story alongside some of Atlanta's up-and-coming musicians.”

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, visit www.alz.org. For more information about the event or to send a donation, visit www.alpharettapopfest.com.