Alpharetta High School to perform ‘Footloose’

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta High School Theatre Department will put on the popular musical “Footloose” starting March 11.
The musical tells the story of Ren McCormack, a big-city kid from Chicago who moves to a small rural town stifled by religious edicts including a draconian ban on dancing. Frustrated by the oppressive environment, Ren takes on the town, breaking every taboo and bringing the joy of dance back to the community.
“We want the audience to walk away wanting to dance in the aisles, while also realizing the powerful message of having an open heart and allowing yourself to embrace different perspectives on life,” Director Sarah Stoffle said. “We saw our highest audition numbers yet for students, and we’re very excited about what this ensemble has to offer. I know audiences will react to them and ‘kick off their Sunday shoes’ for this one!”
The musical will be held at the Alpharetta High School auditorium. Tickets are available at Alphatheatre.com or at the auditorium on show dates.
Showtimes are: March 11, 7:30 p.m.; March 13, 3 p.m.; March 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; and March 20, 3 p.m.
— Jake Drukman