NORTH ATLANTA, Ga. — Will Morrison, an Alpharetta resident, and his classmate Ariella Lewis, both eighth graders and film students at The Davis Academy in Atlanta, were recognized for their achievement at a recent film documentary competition.
Students were challenged in the C-SPAN StudentCam, a national student documentary competition, where they were to create a 5-6 minute video exploring an issue they most want the president and Congress to address in 2021. Over 2,300 students representing 43 states and Washington, DC, Singapore, and Pakistan submitted entries.
Morrison received 2nd place in the middle school category. His documentary “The Missing Piece For Autism,’’ aired April 5 on C-SPAN. Lewis received honorable mention for her film “Equality and Protection for All: Laws and the LGBTQ+ Community.”
The two were coached by Kendrick Phillips, director of Visual and Performing Arts at The Davis Academy, who also won a faculty advisory award.
Davis film students have participated in this competition for the last 10 years and have been recognized 13 times, winning first, second, third and several honorable mentions.
