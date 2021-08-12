ROSWELL, Ga. — After a year-long hiatus, Alive in Roswell broke records in July with people eager to socialize again in the community.
About 7,000 people strolled down Canton Street July 15 for the first event since October 2020, and the next event in August is expected to be just as large. Chris Ward, Roswell special events manager, said it’s been great to have the event back in the city.
“This was our largest crowd to date,” Ward said. “… It’s great to be able to be back. People were very excited and ready to get out in a free, fun, and safe environment and spend time with friends and family.”
The festival is held every third Thursday of the month through October. It is packed with food, drinks and live music. Alive in Roswell stretches down East Alley and Roswell Town Square, which are accessible by the city’s free trolley service.
In addition to offering entertainment in the city, the event is a unique opportunity for sponsors and vendors to highlight their businesses. Boutiques, small businesses and restaurants surround the venues.
Alive in Roswell is sponsored by Gate City Brewing Co. and Carl Black of Roswell. It is one of several city-sponsored events to return post COVID-19, including Music on the Hill and Riverside Sounds. However, city officials are monitoring the recent rise in cases.
“The city continues to assess the covid numbers and will make decisions based on that data moving forward,” Ward said.
Dogs are allowed at Alive in Roswell except for on the trolley. City officials also ask that dogs be kept on a leash. The next event is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19. For more information and maps, visit aliveinroswell.com.
