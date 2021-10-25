Anthony Shorter: Post 3

A resident of Johns Creek for 8 years, I celebrate with you our diversity and vibrant culture. My wide array of experience in the private sector, predominantly in the entertainment & higher education field would prove beneficial to the city’s growth and development. I will push for comprehensive and practical solutions to help enhance Johns Creek’s infrastructure and move our city forward at the right pace.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: I see the greatest challenge being the building of the Town Center & Legacy Center. It’s very apparent that the residents of Johns Creek would like a Town Center. However, we do not have a comprehensive plan in place to accomplish building it without it being a huge impact to taxpayers. I have over 25+ years of experience working in the private sector with large corporations and private investors. Through active recruitment and collaboration, I am confident I could find private partnerships to help relieve some of the taxpayers’ burden and get the Town Center built within a reasonable timeframe. This is my primary profession now, and I plan to bring those skillsets to City Council when elected.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: I am the most passionate about keeping our property tax millage rate reasonable and at a fair market rate, while retaining, expanding and recruiting businesses. I believe if we encourage the growth of businesses in Johns Creek, we could use our surplus to offset the millage rate.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: There is a great deal of misinformation circulating in Johns Creek, specifically regarding stormwater and the building the Town Center & Legacy Center. We need to encourage the participation in town hall meetings that inform the public on issues facing the city. We need to operate with complete transparency & fiscal responsibility. When elected, that will be my priority to all constituents.
