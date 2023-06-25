Youth surrenders to authorities in North Point carnival shooting

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect in a shooting at the North Point Mall Carnival that left two women injured June 7.
The City Public Safety Department said the suspect turned himself in to police June 9. He is facing charges of second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and tampering with evidence.
The suspect’s identity is being withheld due to his age.
Officials said they think the shooting was an accident, and the suspect has known relationships with the two young adult victims.
Detectives were unable to locate the suspect at the scene but found a handgun while canvassing the area. The female victims were transported to an area hospital.
Public Safety officials consider the incident to be isolated, and there is no threat to Alpharetta residents and visitors.