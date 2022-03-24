World War II veteran named ‘esteemed veteran of Roswell’ ahead of 100th birthday

ROSWELL, Ga. — Edward G. Bernard, a 99-year-old World War II veteran, received a standing ovation March 14, when Mayor Kurt Wilson proclaimed him an “esteemed veteran of Roswell.”

“This is certainly a wonderful pleasure for me to be with you today and I never expected it,” Bernard said. “I love the people of Roswell very, very much.”

The Vermont native will turn 100 on July 3.

According to the proclamation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, Amphibian Branch, on June 2, 1942, as a Seaman 2nd Class.

Later, as a quartermaster on an English Landing Craft Tank Rocket 373 ship, Bernard’s job was to maintain maps, calculate targets for 100 rockets and steer the ship during times of battle. He was also required to keep a daily log, except for D-Day, which he was ordered to leave blank.

The proclamation states that on June 6, 1944, Bernard helped launch the largest amphibious invasion in history. The invasion, which began as Operation Overlord and codenamed Operation Neptune, is now known as D-Day. It began the liberation of France and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.

Following D-Day, the proclamation states Bernard’s LCTR 373 ship was sent to the Mediterranean to support allied troops that were liberating France and Italy, and he returned to England and then Delaware for more training. Once completed, he was sent to Hawaii to join the fight in the Pacific, but just as his new ship was on its way to Japan to join the land invasion, the war ended on May 8, 1945.

Bernard received his honorable discharge Feb. 26, 1946, with the rank of 2nd Class Quartermaster and was awarded the WW II Victory Medal, European African Middle East Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Medal, American Theater Medal and Good Conduct Medal, according to the proclamation.

Upon returning to the U.S., Bernard received his Bachelor of Arts from St. Michael’s College in Vermont and achieved First Chair of the Burlington Military Band before he moved to Lima, Peru, and studied ethnology at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. There, he received a second bachelor’s degree in humanities.

The proclamation states Bernard was assigned to help salvage a school called “Colegio Santa Maria” and teach in the small village of Muquiyauyo, Peru, where he later became a school principal.

Bernard later returned to the U.S. to earn his doctorate and acquire a Master of Arts in Spanish from the University of Arizona. He returned to live in Peru for an additional eight years. He is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

On March 14, 1960, Bernard married his wife Gloria, who died two years ago. Together, they have four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

While reading the proclamation at the March 14 City Council meeting, Wilson called on Roswell citizens to recognize Bernard’s “outstanding service to his country and our community.”

“We shall always remember that the strength of our community and nation is in our collective bond to a spirit of service and that there is no higher calling than those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and the City of Roswell is proud to commemorate this great service of yours,” Wilson read.