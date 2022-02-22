Work continues on Alpharetta Equestrian Center improvements

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Work is well underway on $10 million in improvements to Alpharetta’s Wills Park Equestrian Center.
The City of Alpharetta and the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation broke ground in November on the first phase of the construction, which involves building a new arena and competition ring. The $1 million competition ring construction project includes demolition of an existing parking lot and installing underground electrical and sewer utilities for future buildings.
Alpharetta Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said site work for the competition ring should wrap up in April, weather permitting, and the city hopes to have the arena finished by July. He said the construction has faced some challenges, however, namely supply shortages.
“Basically everybody that we’re working with on a parks project right now, they’re one to three months out on materials,” Drinkard said.
He said the city is trying to get site work far enough along so that they can notify the arena builders with enough time to get the materials needed to meet the July timeline. Longwood Arenas, a Florida-based equestrian arena builder, is contracted for the project.
The city and the Wills Park Equestrian Foundation are splitting the cost of the arena construction 50-50. The city pledged $5 million last year toward renovating the equestrian center, while the foundation pledged to raise the other $5 million over 5 years.
Once construction of the arena is complete, Drinkard said plans going forward are to improve the center’s drainage systems, implement more schooling areas and improve the center’s barns and stables. No timeline for these projects has been set.
As of November, the foundation had raised $500,000 of its $5 million fundraising goal. Liz Lapidus PR, a firm representing the Equestrian Foundation, said they would have more updates in the coming weeks.