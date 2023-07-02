Woman reports altercation at Roswell car wash shop

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to reports of a verbal altercation at the Car Spa on Alpharetta Street June 9 after a man allegedly stood in front of a customer’s car and demanded money.
The customer told police she was retrieving her car when a man approached her and demanded $200. He stood in the doorway and did not allow the customer to close the door, demanding she give him money, food stamps or other forms of currency.
The customer said she tried to close the door twice but the man pushed back. He did not threaten to harm her, but she was afraid he had a weapon. Eventually, the man let her leave, but he got in a car behind her, honked his horn and flipped his middle finger at her.
An officer reviewed footage from the store that corroborated the woman’s story. Employees said the man had worked there, but he had been fired a while ago. Police were able to get the man’s information through an employee and found multiple incident reports on him.
Police are waiting to hear from the customer about whether she wants to prosecute.