Woman falls to her death walking on unauthorized Roswell trail

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is pushing for greater trail safety after a Sandy Springs woman fell 20 feet to her death April 18 walking an unauthorized trail at Vickery Creek.
Patricia Swartz, 46, was walking with her two dogs when she went down a popular “social trail” along Vickery Creek, then fell and hit her head.
The unauthorized path is not one of the marked trails at Vickery Creek, and it has many narrow ledges, according to officials at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area
“The topography is so steep you’re essentially walking along a cliff,” said Beth Wheeler, chief of Planning, Resources and Education.
The Roswell Fire Department responded to the emergency call, but the incident falls under national park jurisdiction. Now, Wheeler said the team is working on how to prevent more accidents on the so-called “social trails.”
Park rangers have already set up signs around the trail entrance to stop people from walking the path and have added some small debris to make the unauthorized trail less visible. Visitors kept using the path.
Now, a volunteer team has blocked off the area with large debris and trail brush to completely “close the trail visually.” Park staff have also added signs saying the trail is “closed for resource management,” which Wheeler hopes visitors will be more likely to heed.
“When you walk into the woods and see a trail, it’s hard to convince people it’s not a trail,” Wheeler said.
The problem reaches beyond the narrow terrain at Vickery Creek, though.
“We struggle with this issue throughout the units of the park, because folks are used to walking where they usually walk,” Wheeler said.
The 48-mile stretch of river sees about 3.5 million visitors a year, according to Wheeler, making the area a popular trail destination. The heavy foot traffic on the trails pushes visitors to create their own paths—which are not planned or safe.
“I do think maybe there’s a misunderstanding about the dangers of it,” Wheeler said.
The National Park Service said that over time, the trails can end up looking like official trails, but the unofficial paths can have negative impacts on the area’s flora and fauna. They can also lead to “confusing locations” where people get lost and exposed to unknown hazards and dangerous conditions.
Wheeler said the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area team just completed its Comprehensive Trails Management Plan, which will help with sustainability and management across trail planning for the next 20 years. It will also add 32 miles of trail, creating a 99-mile trail system. The National Park Service announced the final approval of the plan in January.
“We’re putting a lot of effort into this trail management,” Wheeler said. “We have a real strategy to close those trails, but also to make the trails more enjoyable.”
After the accident, Wheeler said the recreation area’s safety team visited the Vickery Creek location with Roswell’s fire and police staff to make initial safety recommendations.
“They walked with some of the rangers to identify some of the more hazard-prone areas and discuss with the rangers to figure out how to mitigate some issues,” Roswell Fire Department Public Information Officer Chad Miller said.
Miller said the city’s public safety teams have a “pretty unique” relationship with the National Park Service. Emergency calls from the area’s national parks are dispatched through the Roswell communications center.
“Not only do we have communications together, but we also work well together,” Miller said.
That relationship allowed for the team to visit the Vickery Creek location after the incident to provide input to park rangers. Together, the group decided on increased debris to block the unauthorized trail path.
The trail review also helped firefighters get familiarized with the trails, which can help response times in emergency situations.
Miller said the fire department’s push is largely the same as the National Park Service, encouraging residents and visitors to stay on the trails for safety reasons, wearing life jackets when necessary and keeping the environment intact.