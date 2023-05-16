Wolfe named to key position with Roswell Fire Department

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department named long time firefighter, captain and lieutenant Brian Wolfe as the Deputy Chief of Administration on May 8.
Wolfe has 27 years with the Roswell Fire Department and begins his new role on May 30.
Wolfe will oversee the Fire Marshal’s Office, budgeting, procurement and logistics. The department leader will be heavily involved in the execution of the city’s public safety bond project. The $52 million bond will fund a new police and fire headquarters and new fire stations in Roswell.
Deputy Chief Wolfe currently serves as the assistant chief of Business Services for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, where he manages their operating and capital budgets. Wolfe oversees fire facilities, finance and resource management.
Wolfe has previously served as a battalion chief, fire captain, lieutenant and firefighter and is also on the Woodstock City Council.
“Chief Wolfe is a dedicated executive fire service leader and will bring a wealth of knowledge to our team,” Fire Chief Joe Pennino said. “He will undoubtedly help the Roswell Fire Department obtain its vision of being an innovative world-class public safety organization.”