Wire and Wood festival announces headline acts

ALPHRAETTA, Ga. — Wire and Wood announced Susto and Marc Broussard as the headliners of its 10th annual songwriters festival in downtown Alpharetta 5-11 p.m. Oct. 13-14.
Rock, soul and R&B-inspired artist Broussard will perform Oct. 13, followed by the indie rock band Susto Oct. 14. The headliners will be joined by more than 30 artists on six outdoor stages downtown. Genres include Southern rock, indie, Americana, pop, country and others.
The festival will be preceded by a kick-off on the plaza at Avalon Oct. 12. During the event, Music Match will highlight local musicians at participating businesses downtown in partnership with Wire and Wood.
Admission is free, and the festival will take place rain or shine. Updates and lineup information can be found at wireandwoodalpharetta.com.