Windward volunteer group presents Founders Award

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Windward Association of Retired Men presented its annual Founders Award to Leland Carawan “for his participation and dedication to WARM and the local community.”

The ceremony took place during the organization’s annual Holiday Dinner Celebration jointly with the Women of Windward at the St. Ives Country Club.

The award was presented to Carawan by 2019 Founders Award winner Wayne Smith.

“Each week Leland has served as our bellringer, or master of ceremonies, at our breakfast meetings, sharing the responsibility with Eric Hempleman,” Smith said. “Leland’s presentations week-in and week-out are always entertaining, interesting and very well prepared. His enthusiasm and sense of humor are a great part of the success of our meetings. He is always ready to pitch in to help others.”

WARM is a voluntary association of current or past residents of Windward and friends of Windward who are retired, or nearing retirement. The group organizes a wide range of activities for interested members throughout the year. There are no dues and no officers, but the organization accomplishes a great deal for its members and the community.

Carawan has long been active in numerous WARM community programs. He has spearheaded WARM’s volunteer effort for the Windward July 4 Celebration and is an active organizer of the annual Windward Veterans Celebration event. He has been a long-time volunteer for WARM’s daily collection of food from local supermarkets for North Fulton Community Charities’ pantry and is involved with numerous other WARM programs.

For further information on WARM, please contact Eric Hempelman 470-514-7877 or Leland Carawan 813-545-0501.