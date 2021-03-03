roswell polar bear plunge
SPECIAL

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Rotary and the Roswell Police Department teamed up Feb. 20 for this year’s Polar Plunge to benefit Georgia Special Olympics.

A balmy 38-degree lake was no match for the volunteers, as members took the plunge in the 38-degree lake at Acworth Beach to support 26,260 Georgia Special Olympics athletes. 

The team raised $7,606, enough to send 70 athletes to the games and exceeding the fundraising goal of $5,000. Together $173,000 was raised to support children with special needs.

