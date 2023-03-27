Visit Roswell director to head state group

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, a resource for Georgia’s destination organizations named Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams president of the trade association for 2023 at a February conference.
Williams has worked in sales, project coordinator and director positions in visitors bureaus in Dunwoody, Madison, Atlanta and Roswell. He joined the board of the association in 2019 and served as the group’s vice president in 2022.
The Visit Roswell Executive director assumed the role at the association’s annual conference on Feb. 12-15. At the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Williams will head up a 12-member board of regional destination organization leaders and tourism professionals.
“Andy is a proven leader with a diverse background in understanding and strategically capitalizing on the many segments of the travel and convention business markets,” Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus Executive Director Jay Markwalter said.
The association aims to “maximize the impact” of visitor economy with tourism education, leadership development and legislative work.