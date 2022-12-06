Video: Roswell lights up with holiday celebration

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents gathered on Dec. 2 to watch the city’s 40-foot tree illuminated in Heart of Roswell Park. The city shut down part of Canton Street for the free event with hot chocolate, caroling, s’mores and other activities.

The event, previously located in the Town Square, ran from 6-9 p.m. Fire pits lined Canton Street with free s’mores supplies. Local Starbucks employees passed out free hot chocolate and cake pops.

For adults, street vendors sold alcoholic beverages within a designated open-container area. Restaurants and pubs in the area were bustling with customers.

Throughout the evening, local choirs performed on the stage and Mayor Kurt Wilson read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the crowd. Then, the mayor teased a very-special guest appearance.

Santa Claus rode into the event on a Roswell Fire Department truck and sat down to meet with the crowd of children. Kids could also write letters to Santa Claus and send them away in a Christmas-themed mailbox.

Well into the evening, the tree was lit and people lined up for photo opportunities. Later, as the festivities came to a close, a group of adults prepared for a more adult activity. They donned Santa Claus costumes and started a pub crawl through Canton Street, illuminated by the Christmas tree.