Video: Roswell lights up with holiday celebration

Roswell residents gathered on Dec. 2 to watch the city’s 40-foot tree illuminated in Heart of Roswell Park. The city shut down part of Canton Street for the free event with hot chocolate, caroling, s’mores and other activities.
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents gathered on Dec. 2 to watch the city’s 40-foot tree illuminated in Heart of Roswell Park. The city shut down part of Canton Street for the free event with hot chocolate, caroling, s’mores and other activities.
The event, previously located in the Town Square, ran from 6-9 p.m. Fire pits lined Canton Street with free s’mores supplies. Local Starbucks employees passed out free hot chocolate and cake pops.
For adults, street vendors sold alcoholic beverages within a designated open-container area. Restaurants and pubs in the area were bustling with customers.
Throughout the evening, local choirs performed on the stage and Mayor Kurt Wilson read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the crowd. Then, the mayor teased a very-special guest appearance.
Santa Claus rode into the event on a Roswell Fire Department truck and sat down to meet with the crowd of children. Kids could also write letters to Santa Claus and send them away in a Christmas-themed mailbox.
Well into the evening, the tree was lit and people lined up for photo opportunities. Later, as the festivities came to a close, a group of adults prepared for a more adult activity. They donned Santa Claus costumes and started a pub crawl through Canton Street, illuminated by the Christmas tree.
1 of 6
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (1).jpg
Crowds form around the 40-foot tree in the Heart of Roswell Park for the Roswell Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (2).jpg
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and Councilman Mike Palermo sing “Jingle Bell Rock” onstage by the Heart of Roswell Park for the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (3).jpg
Members of the Roswell City Council gather for a photo with Santa Claus onstage by the Heart of Roswell Park for the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (4).jpg
A character dressed as the Grinch walks around the Heart of Roswell Park for the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (5).jpg
Mayor Kurt Wilson reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a group of children by the Heart of Roswell Park for the Roswell Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (6).jpg
A group of people dressed as Santa Claus take on a Santa-themed pub crawl as the tree lighting comes to an end on Canton Street Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
Photos: Roswell lights up with holiday celebration
Roswell residents gathered on Dec. 2 to watch the city’s 40-foot tree illuminated in Heart of Roswell Park. The city shut down part of Canton Street for the free event with hot chocolate, caroling, s’mores and other activities.
1 of 6
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (1).jpg
Crowds form around the 40-foot tree in the Heart of Roswell Park for the Roswell Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (2).jpg
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and Councilman Mike Palermo sing “Jingle Bell Rock” onstage by the Heart of Roswell Park for the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (3).jpg
Members of the Roswell City Council gather for a photo with Santa Claus onstage by the Heart of Roswell Park for the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (4).jpg
A character dressed as the Grinch walks around the Heart of Roswell Park for the Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (5).jpg
Mayor Kurt Wilson reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to a group of children by the Heart of Roswell Park for the Roswell Christmas tree lighting event on Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
ARH 1208 Holiday Tree Lighting PHOTOS (6).jpg
A group of people dressed as Santa Claus take on a Santa-themed pub crawl as the tree lighting comes to an end on Canton Street Dec. 2.
DELANEY TARR/APPEN MEDIA
Support Independent Reporting
Help us do more of it by joining the Appen Press Club.
Reach Delaney Tarr at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @delaneytarr.