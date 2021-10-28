Typewriters take center stage in Roswell tech specialist’s life

ROSWELL, Ga. — Tom Rehkopf is a natural storyteller. The threads of his stories lead to the silver screen and traverse digital and analogue worlds.
The Roswell resident, a mathematician by training, worked 25 years for AT&T, a decade at Bell Laboratories and now heads an IT consulting company. His career has included chasing Russian submarines and programming guidance equations for the Titan IIIB booster rocket.
That’s the digital Tom, it’s the analog version who thrives today.
“I don’t want to work, I want to keep playing with typewriters,” Rehkopf said. “The appeal to me is not as a tool, it’s as an artifact and I would buy them if they looked cool.”
He began collecting typewriters about 25 years ago and has amassed several hundred machines.
“I had been collecting typewriters on and off, I went to flea markets and estate sales and stuff like that, they would just catch my eye,” Rehkopf said. “I didn’t particularly want to type letters or type the great American novel.”
A network of pickers in Germany, Poland, Sweden and Malta assist in his typewriter acquisition. He is still on the hunt for a cherry red Olivetti ICO MP1 from the late 1930s. The most meaningful in his collection is a Royal Portable her wife used while enrolled at Florida State University in the early 1960s.
Some of the typewriters are included in community outreach.
Rehkopf has given away at least eight of the machines to children with autism, a learning impairment impacting speech and nonverbal communication. About 20 more have been donated to teachers at area schools for classroom use. More are headed to the Theater Department at the University of North Georgia later this month for a production of “9 to 5.”
Some of the connections were made through the Atlanta Typewriter Meet, whose website Rehkopf designed. The group can be found online at atlantatypewritermeet.com.
The devices have even made it to the big screen, thanks to a chance meeting.
Some five years ago, Rehkopf was at Progressive Methods computer repair in Decatur seeking advice from owner Jim Riegert.
“Up drives three gigantic black SUVs, I told Jim it was either the mafia or the cops and it didn’t look good,” Rehkopf said. “The entourage disappeared into the back and one of the guys said, ‘That’s Tom Hanks!’”
Hanks was on a ladder in the warehouse, pulling typewriters off a shelf. Hanks inquired about the typewriter Rehkopf brought for repair. For about 10 minutes, the two Toms gazed over a Smith Corona Number 4 trying to diagnose an issue with a ribbon vibrator.
Leveraging his connection with Hanks, Rehkopf broke into the television industry. He recently supplied two shows — “The Glorias” and the remake of “The Wonder Years” — with typewriters. He also signed an agreement with 20th Century Fox to provide typewriters and technical expertise.
His skillset carries a Roswell connection to the Computer Museum of America.
On Oct. 14, Rehkopf took his cleaning supplies and toolkit loaded with surgical utensils and screwdrivers to clean up CoMA’s typewriter collection. The museum held a World War II technology event the week before, and Rehkopf entered German and American machines of the period.
Typewriters have enjoyed a resurgence recently as collectors and enthusiasts seek out vintage machines. Online retailers have created a niche market in reclaiming machines, once destined for a junk pile, back to working order.
