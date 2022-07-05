Twilight storms force Roswell to cancel Fourth of July fireworks

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell’s Fourth of July festivities were cut short Monday, when, after holding out for as long as possible, organizers had to cancel the fireworks display due to heavy rain and lightning.

The annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Roswell Area Park brought out thousands of visitors, beginning at 6 p.m. It included live music, entertainment and food trucks.

At around 5:45 p.m., Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs announced on social media the park was closed and parking was full. Two hours later, people continued to pour in, setting their lawn chairs and blankets all around the various fields around the park.

When the rain began at 8:30 p.m., many people gathered their things to leave, others held on to their spots, hopeful that the fireworks would go on as planned.

Roswell resident Carlene Upson and her 11-year-old son were among those waiting in line at the food trucks even after it started to rain, saying that the downpour had not ruined their plans. Upson said it was their first time attending the event.

Like Upson, many others said the 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza served as an excuse to get out of the house.

“We were just playing it by ear – no plans,” Upson said. “I saw a sign passing by on the street, so I went online and looked, and I said oh shoot let’s go! … [For me], it’s a holiday to celebrate whichever way you so choose to.”

Mona Moreno, who was also at the event with her family, said she was excited to get to celebrate the country’s independence.

“We’re here to celebrate America,” Moreno said.

Melissa Hosea said she and her family had made the drive to Roswell from McDonough simply because of the fireworks.

“We saw the 4th of July Extravaganza,” Hosea said. “It looked pretty exciting with all the fireworks. That’s why we came all the way from McDonough. The rain messed up our plans a little bit, but we plan on staying.”

The fireworks were set to start at 9:30 p.m., but an hour later, the city announced it was canceling the display due to inclement weather.

“Please accept our apologies and know we’re looking forward to the next Fourth,” the city stated on Facebook.