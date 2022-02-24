Truck strikes crosswalk signal in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents of Jones Drive and Warm Springs Circle woke up around 2 a.m. Feb. 18 to the sound of gunfire, according to a report from the Roswell Police Department.
Police received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing shots. One caller advised that he had heard more than 10, which he believed came from the Warm Springs Circle and River Mill Circle area. The caller said he had then seen a large white truck “roar out of the neighborhood” toward Atlanta Street.
Police found that a crosswalk signal at Atlanta Street and Marietta Highway had been struck by a vehicle and knocked down into the roadway. They were unable to locate the suspect vehicle and did not find shell casings or other suspicious activity near the location the caller had indicated.
Damage indicated the vehicle that struck the crosswalk signal had been southbound on Atlanta Street and struck the signal while attempting to turn right onto Marietta Highway.
