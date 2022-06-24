Triple Crown Softball Nationals return to Alpharetta in July

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — More than 100 fastpitch girls’ softball teams will head to Alpharetta in mid-July as the Triple Crown Softball Southeast Nationals return to the city.

The four-day tournament will run from July 14-17 at multiple North Fulton sports facilities, including Alpharetta’s North Park. Top-ranked teams from 14 states will compete for the Southeast Nationals title.

“Triple Crown Fastpitch feels it is a priority to run a premier tournament in Alpharetta every year, and we are thrilled to have an exciting event ready to go for 2022,” East Coast Fastpitch Director of Triple Crown Sports Carrie Rivera said. “The skilled and customer-friendly staff with the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the excellent Parks and Recreation divisions, are great to work with and deliver on every promise. We all take pride in providing our athletes, fans, coaches and umpires a wonderful experience.”

As teams come into North Metro Atlanta July 13, Triple Crown Sports will partner with the Beautiful Lives project for an event called the Field of Dreams. Individuals with disabilities will join softball players on the field to learn softball basics and run through drills, with no prior experience needed. The event will take place at Fowler Park in Cumming.

The tournament is free for spectators.

“The Triple Crown Southeast Nationals is a massive softball tournament, and I am thrilled that they continue to return to Alpharetta for their event,” Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Janet Rodgers said. “Players, their families, umpires and tournament officials will all be staying multiple nights in Alpharetta hotels and will also enjoy our shops, restaurants and entertainment venues which help perpetuate the success of those businesses as well.”