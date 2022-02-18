Trash service rates to increase in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell residents will see their monthly trash bills increase this summer.
After seven months of negotiations, the Roswell City Council agreed to amend the city’s curbside recycling and yard waste contract with Waste Management on Feb. 14.
The amendment increases Waste Management’s monthly fee for service by $2.24, or from $9.21 to $11.45 per home. It is scheduled to take effect July 1.
During a committee meeting last month, Interim Director of Environmental/Public Works Sharon Izzo said Waste Management had initially requested an increase of $2.42 per home to deal with some of the challenges it’s been facing in recent years.
In 2018, Izzo said, China ended imports of plastics and other materials. For decades, its recycling processors had dealt with almost half of the waste that the rest of the world considered to be “recyclable,” but because too much of the material it received was contaminated, it could not be processed or used to make new products, creating an unwelcome stream of waste.
Since then, some collection programs have either stopped altogether, tightened the list of materials they accept or simply hauled recyclables to landfills or incineration facilities. The issue was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused staff shortages and heavy workloads for haulers.
“All of those things created a series of headlines that we've seen here around the metro, where municipalities such as ourselves, we’re being faced with requests from companies we were in relationships with or perhaps our contracts were expiring and we were seeing a dramatic change in what the cost of service was going to be,” Izzo said.
The amendment to Roswell’s contract with Waste Management includes a $1.80 per home increase, changes the contract escalation to the consumer price index for water, sewer and trash and maintains a contract escalation cap of 4%.
It is expected to increase the city’s annual expenditures from its solid waste fund by $692,000. The city’s seven-year contract with Waste Management began in 2018.
A resolution to adjust sanitation rates and fees is scheduled to be presented to the City Council with the adoption of the fiscal year 2023 budget in June.