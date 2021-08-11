Three more announce bid for Alpharetta City Council

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Three people have declared their candidacy for the Post 2 seat on the Alpharetta City Council this November.
The three are vying to fill the seat being vacated by Ben Burnett.
Daniel McAlonan, a manager in the tech sector and an Alpharetta native, says he hopes to inject a burst of energy and new ideas into local government. The current vice-chairman for the Alpharetta Board of Zoning Appeals, McAlonan says he is proud of his Alpharetta roots and runs a blog about the many restaurants in the city.
Having worked in the tech sector since 2007, McAlonan says he understands what it will take to keep the city’s reputation as “The Technology City of the South.”
He lives with his wife Supriya, and their Labrador Retriever, Zoey, in Alpharetta.
“While I’ve traveled through Asia, Europe, and other parts of the world with my wife, who is from India, there is truly no place quite like Alpharetta,” he says. “That’s why I’ve always remained dedicated to the city and want to continue to serve its residents, by joining the City Council.”
A volunteer with area organizations, McAlonan previously served as a board member for his homeowners association and on the Architecture Committee in a former Alpharetta neighborhood.
John Goss is also a familiar face in Alpharetta government. He is a board member of the Alpharetta Development Authority and previously served four years on the Alpharetta Planning Commission.
Goss also serves as president of the AlphaLoop Foundation, a nonprofit which encourages private sector investment in the city’s quality of life. He is a co-founder of the organization.
“Balancing growth, investing in parks, and growing our public safety footprint are my top priorities,” he says. “I intend to bring leadership and vision to ensure that Alpharetta remains the hometown we know, love and deserve.”
Goss says his business background – a mix of corporate roles and startups – has allowed him to lead large teams and work hand-in-hand with co-founders to build businesses from the ground up.
Goss grew up in East Cobb and moved to Alpharetta in 2003. He has been married for 20 years with one daughter.
Michael Crupi, a small business owner specializing in legal services, says his mission statement is “Families First.”
“My family frequents downtown Alpharetta weekly,” he says. “The small mom and pop shops, eateries, and farmer’s market feel like comfort food; however, there has already been an infiltration of large commercial chains, and that needs to be weighed carefully in the future.”
Crupi calls himself a “regular guy” who grew up in a blue-collar town and pursued an education, and who later earned an MBA.
He and his wife, Lori, have two teenage boys who attend and play football at Milton High School. Nowadays Crupi can be found up in the booth announcing football games at the Milton High School Eagles football stadium. He says he plans to coach football full time when he retires.
— Patrick Fox
