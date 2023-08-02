Three board members re-elected to positions on North Fulton CID

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Electors of the North Fulton Community Improvement District, a self-taxing district that uses additional property taxes to identify, accelerate, and finance infrastructure projects and programs, voted to re-elect three board members during its annual Caucus of Electors June 6.
The re-elected board members include Tim Perry, managing partner for North American Properties Atlanta; Tina Renee McCall, CCIM and managing director at Bridge Investment Group; and Nick Nicolosi, general manager of North Point Mall at Trademark Property Company.
They will serve four-year terms and join the seven other board members working with property owners and partner organizations to enhance the prosperity of Alpharetta, Milton and Roswell on roadway and intersection improvements, trail enhancements, bus shelter programs, placemaking, beautification and more.