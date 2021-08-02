ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Brides and grooms from all over the South will flock to Alpharetta this weekend for the Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza.
The event, hosted at The Hotel at Avalon, will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.
“I am thrilled to safely welcome back couples to a live show, known for bringing the most talented wedding pros together in one place to present a thrilling and time-saving afternoon,” said Shelly Danz, producer of the Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza. “Vendors from across the Southeast are eager to showcase their creativity and capabilities to help attendees plan their perfect wedding.”
Guests will have the opportunity to peruse nearly 70 different vendors ranging from florists and designers to caterers and musicians.
General admission to the extravaganza costs $10 per ticket while VIP tickets are $25 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.