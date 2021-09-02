ROSWELL, Ga. — The Drake House hosted the annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ fundraiser Aug. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Roswell.
Residents and attendees were provided with a to-go bag filled with ice cream tickets, napkins, and color-changing spoons at their vehicle upon entry of the drive-thru event. Tents containing different flavors were spread along the vehicle pathway. Attendees had the option to stop at any tent of their choosing and exchange their tickets for a to-go container of a selected flavor. Previous flavor winners such as Red Beard’s Ice Cream and the National Charity League Gardenia Chapter attended the fundraiser to provide their award-winning ice cream.
“This event is so special because it truly is for everyone,” said The Drake House Executive Director Nesha Mason. “We are excited to have the ability to alter the event in a way that is safe for all attendees and still allows us to celebrate community with family fun and ice cream.”
The pandemic has left its mark on the fundraiser the past two years, converting the pedestrian-friendly event into a drive-thru format in observance of health safety guidelines. All volunteers and staff remained masked with sanitation stations.
The festival included a fire truck, hip-hop dancers and treats provided by the Girl Scouts. With the intent of remaining affordable for all families, ticket prices were low with all additional festivities included.
“COVID has affected every fundraising event in different ways,” Mason said. “For [Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’], the biggest change came in the form of the event format itself. Attendees have grown to love coming to the park, getting their spoons, and walking to each homemade ice cream crankin’ team tent to sample the amazing flavors while playing in bounce houses and other festivities along the way.”
Established in 2005, the Miss Mary’s fundraiser has remained an annual staple for the Drake House. The outdoor event provides families with a day of ice cream, live entertainment, and interactive games and activities. Despite many world changes, The Drake House has no intention of stopping their tradition.
“The idea was to host an old-fashioned ice cream social for everyone in the community. The event immediately had traction and was very successful in year one. Now 15 years later, it’s just as popular as ever,” Mason said.
For more information about The Drake House and how you can be involved in future events, visit TheDrakeHouse.org or email info@thedrakehouse.org.
