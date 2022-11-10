The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra receives Fulton County award

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra received a Fulton County Arts & Culture contract for services award.

Fulton County Arts & Culture approved the 2022 contract at its meeting Aug. 17. The $9,000 award covers the contract period of Jan.1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.

Founded in 2014, the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra consists of three branches including the Adult Orchestra, Youth Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra. The nonprofit also offers Chamber Outreach Ensemble Concerts in schools and senior homes to those who cannot attend regular performances

“Fulton County is the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra’s home base, and support for the arts and culture in our county is exceedingly important,” said Kelly Meholic, executive director for the Alpharetta Symphony Orchestra. “It not only provides quality entertainment, but it also fosters economic, educational and cultural growth within our community.”

The Fulton County Arts Council and the Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture serve as the county’s funding agency to support cultural programs and the agency which provides services to county-based nonprofit arts organizations and Fulton County residents.

“We are incredibly proud to be awarded support from Fulton County Arts & Culture,” Meholic said. “This generous support will help us continue to work towards our mission of bringing fantastic classical music and unforgettable performances to our home city of Alpharetta and to communities across North Fulton.”