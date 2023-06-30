The Alpha Arts Guild finds new home

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — No longer rotating between the Alpharetta Arts Center, Joann Fabric and Crafts, restaurants or homes, the Alpha Arts Guild has secured a permanent home 15 years after it began.
“We were just vagabonds,” said Barbara Rush, president of the Alpha Arts Guild. She joined the group about two years ago.
Opened in mid-May, The Scene is an 11,269-square-foot space on the second floor of North Point Mall that includes a gallery as well as a classroom area. It’s exclusively for Georgia artists, and the Guild is looking for those who want to consign their family-friendly art in a juried selection for three- to six-month contracts.
“We're all about the arts,” Rush said. “We love talking with other artists about techniques, and we share information here.”
The Alpha Arts Guild, open to all Georgia residents, is a nonprofit arts community with 50 members. Its mission is to learn and inspire one another through their work. Mediums vary.
“We have such a melting pot of nationalities that have come to our local area,” Rush said, represented throughout the gallery.
There were more than 100 pieces by 35 artists, many of them Guild members, hanging on the walls that day. Rush had her own work on display — what she calls “geocubism,” consisting of colorful animal portraits formed through geometric shapes.
She highlighted several artists throughout the gallery. Hope Riveron, Guild member, uses herbs, ground seeds and berries to create the pigments for her paintings. Sangeeta Lal, another longtime member, dyes silk for her vibrant work.
And, there’s space for more. Rush pointed out newly painted sculpture stands waiting to be used, sitting by the breaker box she opened to flip more than a dozen light switches in the backroom. Tables were gathered and chairs were stacked in the same room for upcoming monthly artist workshops.
“I never thought that I'd be flipping switches,” Rush said.
It took a year and half to close the deal on The Scene. Rush said it was a “big undertaking” for the Guild’s board of directors, who have volunteered time and energy into making the gallery their new home.
“We have been through many trials and tribulations and have chosen to continue moving forward without looking back,” Rush said. “We are The Scene, but we are also the Alpha Arts Guild, and together we pulled all of this together.”