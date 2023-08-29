Ten candidates qualify to run for Roswell City Council

ROSWELL, Ga. — Ten candidates have qualified for four seats on the Roswell City Council in the Nov. 7 elections.
Councilwoman Sarah Beeson is running to hold the Post 1 seat and will face Jason Miller for the second time in the past year.
Beeson and Miller were two of four candidates vying in last year’s special election to fill the same position after Marcelo Zapata resigned for medical reasons. Beeson and Allen Sells, another candidate, went on to a Dec. 6 runoff where Beeson secured 52 percent of the vote.
In the four-way November race, Beeson had secured 43 percent of the vote while Miller garnered 20 percent.
Now Beeson and Miller will go head-to-head, vying to fill the seat for a complete term.
Sells and three others are now qualified to run for the Post 2 position. The remaining candidates are Michael Dal Cerro, Judson McClure and Marisa Pereira.
Dal Cerro has his own experience in a Roswell runoff. In November 2021 he, Yalonda Freeman and Councilman Will Morthland ran for the Post 5 seat. Dal Cerro and Morthland would go on to a runoff election later that month, which Morthland won with 62 percent of the vote.
McClure is an east Roswell resident and product analyst for JPMorgan Chase. Pereira, former member of the Roswell Transportation Advisory Commission, is a product design and process consultant.
Morthland is not seeking reelection.
Councilwoman Christine Hall is seeking to hold the Post 3 seat against challenger Lyndsey Coates.
Hall won a December 2021 runoff against Lisa Holland. Hall is a consulting chief financial officer for CliftonLarsonAllen, a large professional services firm.
Coates is a real estate agent and serves as president of Roswell NEXT. In a campaign announcement she said her platform focuses on transparency, improving Roswell’s business environment and “fostering a sense of unity” in the city.
Post 4 Councilman Peter Vanstrom announced his resignation in July, citing personal challenges.
David Johnson and Jade Terreberry have qualified to run for the seat.
Roswell’s municipal judge position is also on this year’s ballot. Incumbent Brian Hansford has qualified for reelection and will run unopposed.
More information about the candidates and their platforms will be available as the elections grow nearer. Send questions and topic to newsroom@appenmedia.com.