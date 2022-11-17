Teen charged for Roswell school bomb threat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police detectives have charged a 13-year-old Holcomb Bridge Middle School student with making terroristic threats, for allegedly making a bomb threat at a school in Roswell last week.

Roswell Police reported that multiple agencies responded to the Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road Nov. 3 after 911 received a brief call reporting a bomb threat. The school was evacuated and cleared by the Roswell Police Department Explosive Ordnance Detection K9 team. Police located no suspicious devices.

An investigation of the call led detectives to a 13-year-old student at Holcomb Bridge Middle School, who called 911 making the threat while on a Fulton County school bus in the area of the Goddard School.

“Further investigation and interviews determined that the student intended Holcomb Bridge Middle School as the target location for their criminal phone call,” Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo said.

The student has been charged with terroristic threats and will face other administrative consequences from the Fulton County School District as well, Lupo said.

“The Roswell Police Department is intentional and emphatic in referring to this as a criminal phone call, in contrast to the student who considered it a ‘prank,’” he said. “Parents are encouraged to have a frank discussion with their children about the serious consequences of foolish youthful decisions.”