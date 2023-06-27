Tech Alpharetta approved for $95,000 in city funding

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials approved $95,000 in funding June 20 to Tech Alpharetta, an economic resource that fosters tech startups.
The Development Authority unanimously voted at a regular meeting to approve a contract with the city to disperse the funds to help the organization through the 2024 fiscal year beginning July 1.
The agency was first launched as the Alpharetta Technology Commission by the city in 2012 to capitalize on Alpharetta’s booming population of technology companies. Rebranded as Tech Alpharetta in 2017, it is now an independent nonprofit, but it still receives annual financing from the city.
In 2015, the city granted Tech Alpharetta $37,500, and funding increased 120 percent the following year. To date, the organization has received roughly $980,000 from the city, and its city-owned offices on Webb Bridge Road is provided at no cost.
Tech Alpharetta’s services include the Innovation Center, a startup incubator, themed events and a strategic board, composed of city officials, technology professionals and leaders from companies that graduated from the Innovation Center.
Tech Alpharetta President and CEO Karen Cashion said the organization has seen a successful year in finances and marketing, and it exceeded revenue projections in the first quarter.
“We’ve worked very hard to really embed ourselves within the overall Metro Atlanta ecosystem, the innovation ecosystem, so that our events are being promoted not just here for Alpharetta and the North Fulton region,” Cashion said. “But we now have them on the Startup Atlanta organizational calendar so that our events are promoted all the way throughout Metro Atlanta, the other tech startup incubators and throughout the City of Atlanta as well.”
Cashion said the group’s startup companies have raised over $221 million from investors since 2015, a near $40 million rise from the total raised at the end of 2021.
She also said enrollment in the nonprofit’s Women’s Forum STEAM Mentoring Program, which encourages female students at the Fulton County Schools Innovation Academy to pursue careers in the field, will double this fall.
Cashion said Tech Alpharetta has created 1,188 technology and service jobs in the city and nearly 1,900 in the state since 2015.
“We’re full speed ahead,” Cashion said. “We want to continue to build this organization and continue to build jobs and new companies for the City of Alpharetta.”
The City Council approved the funding agreement at a May 1 meeting, but some councilmembers requested more detailed year-end financial information from Tech Alpharetta moving forward. City elected officials have repeatedly stressed they want the organization to become self-sustaining in the near future.