Taste of Alpharetta to return after 2-year hiatus

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After being canceled for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved annual Taste of Alpharetta food festival is set to return May 12.

The event, which draws in crowds of more than 40,000 with over 60 participating restaurants, was set to hold its 30th annual festival in May 2020, but the pandemic spurred the city to enact sweeping restrictions on gatherings and events in mid-March of that year, and Taste of Alpharetta was not spared. The festival was set to make its triumphant return on May 6, 2021, but the Alpharetta City Council opted in February to cancel it again.

Now, it seems Alpharetta’s food enthusiasts can rejoice once again.

“We are excited that Taste of Alpharetta is coming back,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The event brings a lot of attention to the city. It also gives visitors a great reason to come and stay in our 30 hotels.”

The festival normally takes place on the first Thursday of May, but Alpharetta Community Services Manager Amanda Musilli said that because that day falls on Cinco de Mayo this year, the city decided to move it back. The festival will run from 5-10 p.m.

The city has hired JacobsEye, an Atlanta-based marketing agency, to coordinate this year’s festival. Paul Golden, JacobsEye chief marketing officer, said the company has just begun reaching out to local restaurants, but he has high expectations.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand for things like this,” Golden said. “People are looking for opportunities to get outdoors, they’re looking for opportunities to take part in community events, and we think we’ll see the same sort of response from restaurants and vendors who want to participate in this as well.”

Golden said JacobsEye is looking to do more than bring Taste of Alpharetta back – the company wants to make it grow. He said the event space will be larger this year, allowing for more attendees and restaurants while still allowing space for people to spread out.

Golden said the 2022 festival will offer “fresh entertainment,” live music and a “VIP experience” that will be detailed in the future. It will also offer cooking demonstrations and a variety of activities for children. Admission and parking are free, and shuttles will be provided.

As with the 2019 Taste of Alpharetta festival, the event will feature a food rescue program that gives restaurants the opportunity to donate festival leftovers to an organization that distributes food to area social service agencies.

Even with the omicron variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, Golden said JacobsEye expects the event to continue as planned, and the company is going “full speed ahead” when it comes to planning and marketing.

Musilli said the city has no plans to cancel the festival this year.

“As we have all had to do over the past 22 months, our city leadership will be monitoring the situation closely, and make decisions based on the best interest of our community,” Musilli said.

Musilli said the city will launch a new website for the event, tasteofalpharetta.com, in the coming weeks that will contain event details as they are solidified.