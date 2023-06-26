Taste of Alpharetta draws record crowds

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The beloved annual food festival Taste of Alpharetta drew a record number of attendees and ticket sales in its 31st year May 11.
City Community Services Manager Amanda Musilli said the exact ticket revenue and sales numbers are private because the event was produced by marketing agency JacobsEye, but she said at a Recreation Commission meeting June 13 the Public Safety Department estimated total attendance around 45,000 with unprecedented ticket sales.
Similar street events, such as the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest in the Grove at Wills Park, drew crowds of 25,000 this May, and the annual Brew Moon Fest saw its highest attendance to date of 2,500. Roswell city officials averaged attendance at the Alive in Roswell festival, which runs from April-October, at 5,000.
First launched in 1992, the annual Taste of Alpharetta draws local restaurants and business owners to downtown Alpharetta, where guests can sample different menu items using individual tickets. In 2023, over 60 city businesses ran booths.
This year, guests purchased virtual tickets called TasteBucks, equivalent to $1. Musilli said the experiment moving from printed to digital ticketing was successful, but next year the city will improve signage to inform guests how to purchase tickets and reduce wait times.
The next Taste of Alpharetta is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. May 9, 2024.
Because of an increased volume of visitors at events downtown and at City Center, Parks Manager Eric Milley said the Park Services Division has increased trash receptacle cleaning and servicing this month, which will continue throughout peak event seasons.
Also at the Recreation Committee meeting, Projects Manager Kurt Kirby said the Project Management Division is pursuing ongoing bond projects, including improvements for Old Rucker Road, Union Hill and Waters Road parks, as well as the artificial turf at Webb Bridge Park.
Kirby said half of the construction plans for the Old Rucker Road facility were submitted June 9 and are under review by staff. Similarly, finished plans for Waters Road Park are also under review, with construction anticipated in late summer.
Renovations to the restrooms, the concession building, roof insulation, painting, gutters and electrical upgrades are complete at Union Hill Park, with the remaining work to continue through July.
Recreation and Parks Director Morgan Rodgers unveiled a new conceptual plan for Union Hill Park at a City Council work session April 17. The park, which declined in popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s, was earmarked for an art installation, renovated restrooms, a new parking lot and a relocated skate park.
Development of the formal design will begin once the City Council approves plans.
Also at the June 13 meeting, Kirby said the City Council is considering a design contract to replace the failed septic system under the artificial turf at Webb Bridge Park. He said the new turf can only be installed after the completion of the sewer project.